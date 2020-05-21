Services
Harrell Funeral Home - Dublin
112 North Camden Street
Dublin, TX 76446
(254) 445-3311
Visitation
Sunday, May 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Dublin, TX
View Map
Teressa Reene Nabors


1960 - 2020
Teressa Reene Nabors Obituary
Teressa Reene Nabors

Teressa Reene Nabors passed away on May 20, 2020 in Merkel, Texas. She was born on July 2, 1960 in Fisher County to her parents Patsy Joyce (Sharp) and Carrol Ray Eaton. Teressa was a member of the Valley Grove Baptist Church. She married her husband, Tom Nabors, on June 16, 1984. She loved sewing and quilting. Teressa retired from Dublin ISD as superintendent secretary and before that she was the high school secretary. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Tom Nabors, on March 20, 2006.

Teressa is survived by her daughter K'rin Young and husband Tony and their children Breeah, Brynlee and Braylin of Merkel, Texas her bonus daughter Teisha Sherrard and her husband Brian and their kids Lindsi and Logan of Deleon, Texas, her bonus son Benji Nabors and his wife Crystal and their children Katie Nabors, Noble Adams- Nabors, and Carsynn Nabors of Tarzan, Texas, her brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Benita Eaton of Proctor, Texas and brother Wendell Eaton Abilene, Texas and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her greatly.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 5-7 at the Harrell Memorial Chapel in Dublin, Texas.

Service will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Dublin, Texas.

Burial to follow at the Pecan Cemetery in Erath County.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
