Terry Anders
Terry Anders

Abilene - Terry Gene Anders, 69, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.

Celebration of Life will be 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday November 7, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Terry Anders was born in LaHarpe, IL to Glen and Jane Anders on April 17, 1951. He went to school and graduated from LaHarpe High School. He married Eva Link on June 20, 1970 in LaHarpe, IL. He worked as a customer service engineer for IBM for 37 years. He was a volunteer fireman and was active in the Lion's Club in LaHarpe, IL. He was also involved with Boy Scouts and First Christian Church of Abilene, TX. Some of his favorite things to do was to spoil his granddaughters and play with his grand dogs.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Jane Anders.

Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eva Anders, two children, Brent Anders, and Summer (Darrin) Cox. One sister, Cindy Driskell and two granddaughters, Shelby and Morgan Anders.

Memorials may be given to Hendrick Hospice.

The family of Terry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Silver Springs and the staff at Hendrick Hospice.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
