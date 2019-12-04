|
Terry D Sherrod
Abilene - Terry Don Sherrod, 65, of Abilene passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home. Terry was born September 9, 1954 in Abilene to Glenn and Margaret (Wrenn) Sherrod. He graduated from Brady High School, Brady, Texas 1972 and Texas Tech University 1977. He worked in sales the majority of his career.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Sherrod of Abilene; sister, Ann Latham of Abilene; two nephews, Michael Gilmore (Jennifer) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Trey Gilmore (Emily) of Brock, Texas and four great-nieces, Mena & Ciaran of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kynlee & Kolyer of Brock, Texas; an aunt, Revah Lee Sherrod of La Mesa, CA.; and numerous cousins and friends.
Terry is preceded in death by his father Glenn Sherrod; and grandparents J.P. and Minnie Mae Sherrod, and Everett and Mabel Wrenn.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ben Richey Boys Ranch and Serenity House, www.serenitytexas.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019