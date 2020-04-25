|
Terry D. Taillon
Abilene - Terry D. Taillon, AKA Blind Terry, 54, joined the angels on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Terry was born August 28, 1965 in Abilene Texas, the son of Douglas (Dalyce) Taillon and Kathy (Kenneth) Vinson. He graduated from Massena High School and later Southwestern Assemblies of God University with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies. Terry was devoted to his ministry at Grace and Mercy Churches United, and worked tirelessly feeding the homeless and preaching the goodness of God to all that would listen. He married the love of his life, Big Mama and they shared 20 wonderful years. He was her husband, partner and best friend. He made her laugh every day. Along with those listed he is survived by brothers Doug, Tim and AJ Taillon, sisters Tessie (Kevin) Moore, Tosha Riley and sister-in-law Nora Hicks, as well as sons-in-law Todd (Vonny) and Cody (Jenny) Gilmore and beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. Terry never met a stranger. Along with those mentioned he also had a biker family, a church family and an unfathomable amount of friends. A celebration of his life is yet to be determined. Arrangements are through Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020