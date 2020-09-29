Terry Lee Tessier



Jacksonville, FL - Terry Lee Tessier of Jacksonville, Florida died on September 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Terry was born and raised in Abilene, Texas.



He proudly served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army and worked many years on the railroad. He loved his family and never met a stranger.



Terry is survived by his wife of 33 years Carolyn, her daughter Tonia Kimbrough, son-in-law Scott, and two grandchildren Emi and Cal. He is also survived by two brothers, Louie and Larry Tessier.



Terry enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and he loved his Texas. His ashes will be scattered at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.



Neptune Society of Jacksonville, FL is serving the family.









