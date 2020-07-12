Terry Lynn Isom
Abilene - Terry Lynn Isom, 64, of Abilene passed away on July 7, 2020.
The family will gather for a graveside on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The Drummond Cemetery (south of Abilene) officiated by Pastor Larry Holder. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 15 from 6-8:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on 277 S. in Abilene.
Terry was born on April 24, 1956 in Abilene, Texas to the late Aubrey E. and Alberta M. (Billman) Isom.
He grew up and attended school in Abilene before joining the work force. At a young age Terry and his family joined North Grape Baptist Church and then they became members of College View Baptist Church. Terry worked in several industries from general construction, the railroad, farming, and was a licensed plumber. He was a naturally intelligent person and loved to read. He was very knowledgeable on many different subjects and always enjoyed expressing his thoughts and convictions. Terry will be remembered for his love for family. He and his siblings shared a special relationship being there for one another and supporting each other, even if just a weekly phone call to converse on different subjects. He was blessed to make special memories with his grandchildren on visits.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gordon and his wife Sherry Isom.
He is survived by his son, Frederick L. Isom; his grandchildren, Hunter Lynn, William "Ryder", and Denver Isom; his siblings, Verdis Knight and her husband Clyde, Rodney Isom and his wife Gloria, and Holly Merne Stuart-Blaylock and her husband Larry; an aunt, Mildred Isom; uncle Tom Peterson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
