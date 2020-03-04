|
Thelma Heidenheimer
Anson - THELMA HEIDENHEIMER, 96, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Abilene. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born November 16, 1923 in Colorado City, Thelma was a daughter of the late Louis and Ray (Singer) Landau. She graduated from Austin High School in El Paso and attended the University of Texas in Austin. Thelma married Jim Heidenheimer December 31, 1947 in Dallas. They made their home in Anson where they owned Heidenheimer's Department Store and the First National Bank of Anson.
Thelma was a member of Temple Mizpah in Abilene and served as past president of the El Paso section of the Jewish council of Jewish women. She also was on the Board of Directors for First National Bank and was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband (Jim Heidenheimer), a son (Alfred Lee "Heide" Heidenheimer), her parents, three brothers (Willie Landau, Sylvan Landau and Charlie Landau) and one sister, Eva Berlin.
Survivors include one son, Mitch Heidenheimer (and wife, Clarise) of Anson; one daughter, Carla Heidenheimer of Kerrville; one sister, Doris Zale of Dallas; five grandchildren, Kimberly Little (and husband, Jimmy) of Abilene and Tiffany Heidenheimer of Carlsbad, NM, Hunter Heidenheimer (and wife, Emma) of Lubbock, Collin Heidenheimer (and fiancé, Sydney Hymer) of Abilene and Jackson Heidenheimer of Lubbock; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Albarez, Reagan Albarez and Drake Albarez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Big Country, West Texas Rehab, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 79605 or to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020