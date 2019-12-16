|
Thelma Nadine Smith, age 97, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sat. Dec. 14th two days after being admitted into Care, Inc. Nursing and Rehab in Early when she became unable to walk. She was in a lot of pain, but God was merciful and called her home to be with him, her family and friends.
She was born at home August 9, 1922 near Hawley in Jones County, Texas to Bailey Hock and Annie Pearl Fry Hock. She had three brothers and was the youngest of six girls.
While attending high school at Cottonwood, she met Wendell Smith at a party in 1940. They married on March 27, 1943 in Tuscola, TX while he was on furlough from the Army. She returned with him to Roswell, New Mexico where he was stationed. Their first daughter, Annie (Ann) Earlene was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas in 1945. When Wendell got out of the Army, they moved to Admiral, Texas where they lived and farmed for the remaining years of their lives. They were married for 56 years before his passing on July 15, 1999. Two other children were born to them. Mary Ellen was stillborn in 1951 and Teddy La Don was born in 1952. Teddy passed away May 29th, 1999.
Thelma was a devout Christian woman and helped teach the four and five year old Sunday school class for many years at the First Baptist Church of Baird. She and Wendell rarely missed a church service. She really missed church and her church family when she became unable to drive.
She lived in the country by herself for almost 20 years. When people asked her why she didn't move into town, she would tell them that she was happy where she was and that it was home. After a fall in March 2019, she went to live with Ann and husband Henry Hohertz in Zephyr. She enjoyed going back to her home weekly and having friends or her sister come out and visit.
Thelma Smith was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Curtis, George and E.L. Hock, her sisters: Lela Wood, Inez Stephens, Wynona Mathews, and Maggie Stanfield, her husband Wendell Smith, and her children: Mary Ellen and Teddy.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Ann Hohertz and her husband Henry; granddaughter Raequel Przybyla and her husband Keith; grandson Brian Hohertz; great-grandson William Przybyla; her only surviving sibling and best friend, Frankie Sprouse, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 240 Race Street, in Baird. Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 Tuesday, December 17, at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. 3rd in Baird. Burial will be in Admiral Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 240 Race Street, Baird, TX 79504 or a place of your choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019