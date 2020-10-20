Thomas Harry Thomas
Abilene - Thomas Harry Thomas, 71, of Abilene died Friday, October 16, 2020 in a Clyde care center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Henson officiating.
Thomas was born June 28, 1949 in Odessa to Richard Henry and Peggy Joyce (Sharp) Thomas. He graduated from high school in Hobbs, New Mexico and attended New Mexico Junior College and Cisco Junior College. He married Marilyn O'Neal in Seminole on March 4, 1969 and they moved to Bryan-College Station from Hobbs on March 5, 1969. He retired from the Mobil Pipeline after 27 years and then he worked for the Abilene Senior Citizen Center for 14 years.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Thomas of Abilene; daughter Staci Thomas of Abilene and two sisters, Joy Lawson and Martha Elliott Gibson.
Thomas was preceded in death by his son Michael Shane Thomas and his parents.
