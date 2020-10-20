1/1
Thomas Harry Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Harry Thomas

Abilene - Thomas Harry Thomas, 71, of Abilene died Friday, October 16, 2020 in a Clyde care center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Henson officiating.

Thomas was born June 28, 1949 in Odessa to Richard Henry and Peggy Joyce (Sharp) Thomas. He graduated from high school in Hobbs, New Mexico and attended New Mexico Junior College and Cisco Junior College. He married Marilyn O'Neal in Seminole on March 4, 1969 and they moved to Bryan-College Station from Hobbs on March 5, 1969. He retired from the Mobil Pipeline after 27 years and then he worked for the Abilene Senior Citizen Center for 14 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Thomas of Abilene; daughter Staci Thomas of Abilene and two sisters, Joy Lawson and Martha Elliott Gibson.

Thomas was preceded in death by his son Michael Shane Thomas and his parents.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved