Thomas Lewis Owen



Tye - Thomas Lewis Owen long time resident of Tye, Texas passed away at the Terrell Health Care Center in Terrell, Tx on April 22, 2020 following complications of a stroke several years prior. His ashes will be buried along side his parents in the Tye Cemetery on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



Tommy was born July 31, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to Cecil and Orene Mann Owen. He went to schools in Tye and Merkel. He worked for Bill Love's Exxon Sevice Station at Tye and Bill's Chevron Station in Abilene. He also worked as an electrician for the AISD. After moving to Irving with his mother he worked for Walmart. Later they lived in Forney, Tx with his sister. Tommy was living in Seagoville, Tx where he worked at a Shell Station until his stroke.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Martha Owen Wall.



He is survived by a sister Nell Owen Smith.









