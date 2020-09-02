Thomas Milton Morgan
Abilene - Thomas Milton Morgan, 90, of Abilene entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 o'clock on Friday, September 4th with Rev. C.V. Blake officiating at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Road, Abilene, Texas.
Thomas Milton Morgan was born on July 19, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK to Tommy Lee and Nellie Ludell Crowley Morgan. He graduated from Gordon High School in 1948 and Tarleton State University in 1950. Thomas served in the United States Air Force flying out of Guam with the 82nd rescue until 1953. He was employed by Lone Star Gas as a senior Right of Way agent for over 40 years.
Thomas married Barbara Jean Rowe on September 4, 1954 in Hampton, Virginia and then moved to Abilene, Texas. Barbara was his treasured partner in all of life's adventures for 62 years. He was a member of University Baptist Church and proudly served as a deacon. Later, he was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church in Abilene.
Of all the wonderful things in life, Thomas enjoyed being a family man the most. He loved fishing and boating with relatives and friends at his parents' home on Lake Leon. He loved to hunt in Utah at his families' beautiful ranch. He loved to vacation with his family on the beaches of Texas and the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. He loved to participate with his beloved wife and daughter in their love of horses for over 30 years. He was proud to raise beautiful paint horses and attend their horse shows all over Texas. He loved to take part in ALL things baseball and football with his beloved son Todd. He enjoyed watching Todd play baseball for many years and was especially proud to watch him become a coach. He loved being a granddad to his sweet grandsons Hill and Drew.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents Tommy Lee Morgan and Nellie Ludell Morgan; his father and mother-in-law Alfred and Mildred Rowe; his brother and sister-in-law Homero and Jacqueline Gonzalez; and brother-in-law Bobby Russell.
Thomas is survived by one daughter, Traci Pollard and her husband Charles of Abilene; one son, Todd Morgan and his wife Jennifer, of Austin; one sister, Marilyn Russell of San Angelo, two grandsons, Hill and Drew Morgan and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Hendrick Hospice Care. The Morgan family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Wisteria Place and the wonderful staff who lovingly cared for Tom and Barbara for many years.
