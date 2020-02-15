Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Anson, TX
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Brazos Bend Cowboy Church
Funston, TX
Thomas "Tim" Nix

Thomas "Tim" Nix Obituary
Thomas "Tim" Nix

Anson - ANSON- THOMAS "TIM" NIX, 61, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Anson General Hospital. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Brazos Bend Cowboy Church in Funston. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born July 8, 1958 in Anson, Tim was the son of Tom Nix and the late Tommie (Hollis) Nix. He graduated from Anson High School and married Melissa Ward March 18, 1977. Tim was a truck driver and was loved by all of those that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Nix; his father, Tom Nix; two sons, Dustin Nix and Justin Nix (and fiancé, Brittany); one sister, Robbye Hisey (and husband, Keith); father and mother-in-law, Donald and Frances Ward; four brothers, Eddie Ward (and wife, Carmen), Joel Ward, Jay Ward (and wife, Elaine) and Tommy Ward (and wife, Ashley); and three grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
