Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
(254) 442-1211
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
- - Thomas Scott Holland, age 78, passed away June 24, 2019 at Eastland Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m.Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel in Cisco, Texas, with Lance Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Moran Cemetery under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Thomas was born in Abilene, Texas on July 19, 1940 to John and Jessie Holland, and since the age of three, he was raised by Ezra and Lowe Weir in Moran, Texas. He graduated from Moran High School in 1959. Thomas married Mary Nell Moore, also from Moran, on October 7, 1961. Together, he and Mary Nell started Holland Dozers in 1963, and the business continues to thrive today through the legacy of their sons, grandchildren, and numerous loyal employees.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Nell Holland of Moran; son, Melvin Scott Holland and wife Karen of Moran; son, Russell Keith Holland and wife Kim of Moran; and his beloved grandchildren, Harli Holland and Jim Tom (JT) Holland of Moran.

As Thomas was a founding member of the local rural fire department, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the following: Rural Fire Department - Moran, TX, In Memory of Thomas Holland, C/O First Financial Bank, Moran Branch, PO Box 218, Moran, TXl, 76464
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 26, 2019
