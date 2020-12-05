1/1
Thomas V. "Tom" Sanders
1942 - 2020
Thomas V. "Tom" Sanders

Abilene - Thomas Vaughn "Tom" Sanders, 78, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on November 30th, 2020 in Abilene Texas.

Tom was born in Cameron, Texas to Mary and Pat Sanders on August 5, 1942. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron and attended University of Texas earning a Batchelor of Business Administration degree. He married Vicki on December 29 in Temple, Texas. They were married over 50 years. Tom worked for the State of Texas Department of Health and Human Services for 40 years until retiring in 2000. Tom also served in the Air Force National Guard and received numerous awards.

Tom was preceded in death by parents Mary and Pat. Tom is survived by his wife Vicki of Abilene, Texas, son Craig and his wife Kathy, second son Scott and his wife Marle, and sister Jane Kerr, grandchildren Nicole, Amy, Matthew, Kelsey ,Ethan, Logan, Ryleigh and Kaitlyn, and a great granddaughter Stella. Numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Kieschnick, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Viewing will be allowed up to the time of the private graveside on Tuesday.

Honorary pallbearers are: Scott Sanders, Craig Sanders, Joe Tauer, and Scott Bailey. Tom's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Samantha Goodman for many years of excellent care as well as the medical care staff at Hendricks Hospital.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
