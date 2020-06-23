Thomas Wayne Knecht
Thomas Wayne Knecht

Thomas Wayne Knecht, 70, passed away June 21, 2020. The funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday June 25th at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope. Burial will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, directed by Abilene Funeral Home. Thomas Knecht was born May 22, 1950 in Belleville, Illinois to Wayne and Lela Knecht. Survivors include: his mother Lela Knecht of Swansea, IL; sons Che Knecht of Corpus Christi, C Cody Knecht of Aurora, CO, and Lucas Knecht with wife Carolina of San Angelo, and their mother Zenaida Huddleston; brothers Ron Knecht with wife Kathy of Carson City, NV, and Brent Knecht with wife Louise of Lebanon, IN; sisters Kathy Blanquart with husband Gary of Swansea, IL, and Lisa Stegemann with husband Mike of Swansea, IL; grandchildren Brandon, Lacey, Evelyn, Benjamin, Lela, Jacob and Joshua; great-granddaughter Adalynn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Most that know him well, know that he was a trailblazer. He defied the status quo and did things on his own terms. Thomas was a veteran, serving during the later Vietnam War years with the US Air Force in the Philippines from 1968 to 1972. Thomas attended the University of the Philippines. Thomas owned a remodeling business in Abilene and passed down numerous skills to his children. He had a love for music, the outdoors, and working on old cars. Father's Day will always have a more special meaning to the family, not just because it will honor Thomas but because he always honored family by being an outstanding role model and someone of high conviction. Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Knecht.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
Funeral services provided by
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
