Thomas Williams

Merkel - Thomas Wesley Watson, 85, of Merkel passed away in the evening hours of Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born to Tom and Marguerite Watson on August 16, 1934 in Sylvester, Texas.



Thomas lived in Houma, LA, Grand Isle, LA, and Merkel, TX. Early in his career he worked in the oil field and later worked for Halliburton where he retired from in the early 1990's. After his retirement he returned to Merkel and worked for Starbuck Funeral Home part time. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Merkel. He loved to pick on and tease people, football, playing dominos 42, travelling by RV, and eating out.



Thomas is survived by his sisters Joann Smith of Abilene, Joyce Vancil of Mineola, and Patsy Smith of Thoreau, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Thomas is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Jane Watson; and siblings Doyle Watson, Leona Amerson, Mary Jordan and Betty Radnor.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Central Texas Nursing and Rehab in Ballinger for their special care of the last several years.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Merkel or the Merkel Cemetery Association.









