Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Resources
More Obituaries for Thurman Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurman Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thurman Sanders Obituary
Thurman Sanders

Richardson - Thurman "Sandy" Sanders, age 78, passed away March 16, 2020. Sandy was born June 11, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Clyde and Dora Sanders. He celebrated his union with Clare Sanders on October 12, 1968. Sandy was a retired veteran of the US Navy and US Air Force moving to Abilene in 1981 working in the automotive field and owning/operating his own shop Sandy's Toy-Auto.

He is survived by his daughters, Therese Jones of Apple Valley, California and Leslie Sanders Loftis of Wylie, Texas;

grand children, Michael Straka, Ryan Straka, Shaylyn Straka, Taryn Myers and Taylor Loftis; great-grand children, Wyatt Lamade, Payten Lamade, Jacob Straka and Zachary Straka.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 evening at North's Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thurman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now