Thurman Sanders
Richardson - Thurman "Sandy" Sanders, age 78, passed away March 16, 2020. Sandy was born June 11, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Clyde and Dora Sanders. He celebrated his union with Clare Sanders on October 12, 1968. Sandy was a retired veteran of the US Navy and US Air Force moving to Abilene in 1981 working in the automotive field and owning/operating his own shop Sandy's Toy-Auto.
He is survived by his daughters, Therese Jones of Apple Valley, California and Leslie Sanders Loftis of Wylie, Texas;
grand children, Michael Straka, Ryan Straka, Shaylyn Straka, Taryn Myers and Taylor Loftis; great-grand children, Wyatt Lamade, Payten Lamade, Jacob Straka and Zachary Straka.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 evening at North's Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020