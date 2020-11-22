Tiffen Ray Mayfield
Weinert - Lifetime resident of Weinert, Texas, Tiffen Ray Mayfield, lost his seven year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He passed from this life at his home on Saturday, November 21, at the age of 81.
He was born in Weinert to Clyde Mayfield and Otie Bell Guess Mayfield on November 18, 1939. He married Erlinda Alexander in 1965 and they enjoyed fifty-five years of life together.
Because of COVID-19 and his concern for the safety of his family and friends, there will be a private burial at the Weinert Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24 under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell with Bro. Dan Bullock officiating.
Tiffen was a 1958 graduate of Weinert High School, a 1962 graduate of North Texas University and also a 1993 graduate of Texas Western College. For several years he coached football and girls basketball at Mattson High School and later at Weinert High School. After graduating college, he began a life of farming and ranching "out East of Weinert". He became part owner of Circle Seven Grain Elevator in Weinert when seven farmer friends saw a need for their farming operations and formed the company. It served a need, taught many lessons to a group of young farmers, and provided many experiences. He earned the Conservation of the Year award in 1976 and in 1989. His family was awarded the Farm Family of the Year in 1975.
in 1999 he was elected Haskell County Commissioner of Precinct 2. He truly loved his job, his employees, the people he served, and all Haskell County officials. Illness forced his retirement in 2015 after 17 years of service to the county. His proudest county achievement was his involvement in the building of the new Haskell County Library.
He was a member of Weinert Baptist Church serving on various committees and became the first male to work in the nursery which he enjoyed so much.
He served several terms on the Weinert City Council, Haskell School Board, and the Haskell County Junior Livestock Show Committee. But his favorite project was serving on the board of the Weinert Cemetery Association for 34 years with 31 of those as president. Again, due to illness he resigned in 2020.
His greatest love in life was his family. Love for his boys, his grandchildren, and Erlinda were always first in his heart.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clyde and Otie Bell, two brothers, Rebus Lee and Cogdell, and sister Couilla Cunningham.
Survivors are his wife Erlinda, 2 sons, Mondy of Weinert and Mitch and wife Stephanie of Denton, Texas, several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Weinert Cemetery Association: PO Box 117, Weinert, Texas 76388.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
.