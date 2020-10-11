Tim Levrets
Abilene -
Melvin Timothy Levrets, 71, of View, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in View.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Monday, 10/12/2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd., Abilene, Texas.
Burial will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Drummond Cemetery with Pastor John Fanning officiating. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM at View Baptist Church.
Tim was born in Abilene to Melvin Roy Levrets and Hilda Galle on January 28, 1949. He went to school at Butterfield ISD, and graduated Salutatorian from Wylie High School in 1967. Tim then attended and graduated from Texas A&M University with a BS in Animal Science in 1971. He married Karen Roylene McCowen, June 30, 1967 at Wylie Baptist Church. He began his career at Typewriter Sales and opened Levrets Office Machines in 1987 serving Abilene and the Big Country. He served in the Texas Army National Guard. Tim served on many boards including Wylie ISD, View/Caps Water Supply, President of Drummond Cemetery, President of Farm Bureau, Wylie and Taylor County Livestock Shows, and a Deacon at View Baptist Church. He married Kathy James on November 19, 2005 at View Baptist Church.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Hilda, wife Karen of 37 years, 2 bothers and 2 sisters.
Tim is survived by his wife Kathy of Abilene, sons, Shannon Levrets & wife Jennifer of Abilene, Cody Levrets & wife Tangie of Tyler, Kolten Alexander & wife McKenzie of New Braunfels, Kameron Alexander of Abilene, and sister Geraldine Connally of Ft. Worth. Grandchildren, Reagan Levrets, Kristin Scott, Morgan Levrets, Jayden Levrets, Marlow Alexander, and Lincoln Alexander.
Tim enjoyed living. His active life included bull riding, snow skiing, and travelling. Outside of work, farming, raising livestock, family, and community service, he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He traveled throughout the contiguous US, Canada and Alaska. He also enjoyed bicycle riding, competing in several national events such as the 100 mile Hotter-N-Hell Bicycle Race. He team roped with son Shannon and spent many years raising, riding and showing Quarter horses with the family. He competed in many equestrian events over the years including winning the Texas All Around Amateur in 1984.
Pallbearers will be his grandson, Reagan Levrets, nephew Joe Brazzil, and dear friends, Bill Beam, Marshall Pinkston, Larry Johnson, Chris Wegener.
Memorials may be given to Stick Horses & Capes at PO Box 4079, Abilene, TX. 79608, and View Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care, View Baptist Church, family, and friends.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com
.