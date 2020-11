Timmy RodelaAbilene - Timmy Rodela, age 60 of Abilene, TX passed away early Sunday, November 1st peacefully at home with his wife, Robin.Tim had an unlimited amount of love for all his family, all of his animals and because of this; he touched many lives.To have known Tim was to have loved him. The world needs more Tim Rodelas. He will be greatly missed as he was greatly loved.Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com