Timothy Ridpath
Merkel - Timothy George Ridpath, born July 22, 1952, in Wichita, KS, made his final departure after a long and storied career as a professional pilot flying fixed wing aircraft as well as Mitsubishis and Learjets all over the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Tim was born and raised in the family aviation business and began his training at an early age. He learned aerobatics with the famous Franklins of New Mexico in the 1970's. He was based out of Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas, Abilene, and Nashville, TN and was accustomed to flying State Governors, famous musicians, and a soon to become POTUS, George W. Bush, during his career. As a member of ye Ancient and Secret Order of the Quiet Birdmen, Tim will be included in a toast to all QB gone west at the LBB Hangar.
He departed this earth on February 15th, 2020, for parts unknown to our current navigational systems. He will be missed as a loving brother and friend whose adventures were found in the airspace above him.
He followed our parents, Jack & Maleta Ridpath and sister Linda Brooks in death. Tim is survived by his sisters Rita Biggs of Merkel, Judy Goodwin of Grapevine, Tanya Weeks of Arlington, and brother Jim Ridpath of Lubbock, TX.
Private services will be held by family members.
Contributions of monetary condolences to the is appreciated.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020