Tincy Underwood Gorman
Abilene - Tincy Underwood Gorman passed from this life and into the gates of the heavenly kingdom on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Visitation will be at the Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Thursday, September 10 from 4 - 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Baker Heights church of Christ, 5382 Texas Avenue, Friday, September 11 at 10 a.m. An additional graveside service will be held at the Murray Cemetery, Carbon, Texas, at 2:30 p.m. on September 11, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Tincy was born on December 27, 1929 to Henry and Sibyl Underwood of Eastland County, Texas. She was the eldest daughter and the second-born child. She was a bright and energetic child and by the time she was ten years old she was cooking for the family while her mother and father worked side by side in the fields. Tincy excelled in school, and she knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher. She attended the Center Point and Carbon schools, graduating from Carbon High School as the valedictorian.
Tincy determined to continue her education at Cisco Junior College. While she was at Cisco she met a tall, handsome football player from Baird named Sam Gorman, and the two were soon inseparable.
Sam and Tincy transferred to Abilene Christian College together, and they were married on September 2, 1950. Tincy worked to put Sam through school, and when he graduated, he turned around and did the same for her.
Tincy got her first teaching job at Eula High School, and though she was only there a couple of years, she remembered her time at Eula fondly for the rest of her days. Tincy left teaching, however, when her children came along, and devoted her life to her home and raising her kids. Then when the kids reached school age, she went back to teaching, this time at Abilene Christian Schools. She taught math, sponsored the number sense academic teams, and became the school registrar before her retirement.
Sam introduced Tincy to football, and she became a lifelong fan. Her favorite teams were the Abilene Eagles, the Abilene Christian Schools Panthers, the ACU Wildcats, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans.
Tincy was a faithful member of the church of Christ in Carbon, and the 12th and Chestnut, Southern Hills, Baker Heights and Oldham Lane church of Christ congregations in Abilene. Her talent for teaching was put to good use in the churches. She taught pre-school and school-aged children for over fifty years, and taught ladies' classes as well.
Tincy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sibyl Underwood, by her husband of 62 years, Sam Gorman of Abilene, by her brother Milton Underwood and sister-in-law Verna Dean Underwood of Eastland, by her sister Monda Oldham of Searcy, Arkansas, by her sister-in-law Delores Underwood of Lake Brownwood, by her brother-in-law Kenneth Powell of Gorman, by her brother-in-law J.D. Gorman and sister-in-law Bess Gorman of Spokane, Washington, by brother-in-law John Louis Gorman and sister-in-law Norma Gorman of Dallas, Oregon, by brother-in-law Tommy Gorman and sister-in-law Clara Gorman of Baird, by brother-in-law Mart Gorman and sister-in-law Verna Gorman of Kingsland, by brother-in-law Dan Gorman and sister-in-law Dot Gorman of Zephyr, by brother-in-law Don Gorman and sister-in-law Louise Gorman of San Angelo, by brother-in-law Garlon Sampson and sister-in-law Elsie Sampson of Clyde, and by brother-in-law Bill Gorman of Baird.
Tincy is survived by brother Don Underwood of Lake Brownwood and sister Edna Ann Powell of Gorman, by brother-in-law Bill Oldham of Searcy, Arkansas, by son Wes Gorman and his wife Melissa of Abilene, by daughter Cindy Hardin and her husband Mike Hardin of Abilene, grandson Jason Gorman and wife Kami Gorman of Eula, grandson Grant Gorman of Abilene, grandson Colt Gregg of Abilene, granddaughter Mikalyn Gregg of Abilene, four great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the dedicated doctors and nurses who helped Tincy live a longer, healthier life, and especially those who cared for her in these last days.
Memorials may be made in Tincy's honor to The Children's Home of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408
