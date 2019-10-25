|
|
Todd Clayton Warlick
Hodges - Todd Clayton Warlick, 58, of Hodges, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center. Graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery, south of Hodges, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00 am-5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Todd was born August 7, 1961 in Abilene, Texas to Nancy and William Warlick. He attended school in Hawley, Texas, playing basketball and graduating in 1979. He spent many years farming with his dad, doing construction work, and ginning at Hodges Farmers Co-op.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Warlick. Left to cherish his memories are: father, William Warlick of Hodges, TX; sister, Tammy Awalt and husband, Shane of Abilene, TX; niece, Kaitlin Raitz and husband, Jacob, of Bandera, TX; niece, Kirsten Awalt of Los Angeles, CA; and nephew, Colby Awalt of Abilene, TX, as well as many loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hendrick Medical Center ER for their sweet, loving care of Todd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels or .
Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019