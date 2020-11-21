1/1
Toffie Herndon Duncan
Toffie Herndon Duncan

Anson - Toffie Herndon Duncan, 89, died Thursday, November 20, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born January 2, 1931 in Anson, Toffie was a daughter of the late Toff and Eula (Holloway) Herndon. She was raised on the family farm south of Anson and graduated from Anson High School. Toffie graduated from Hardin Simmons University and earned her master's degree from Texas Tech University. She was a builder of minds and worked 56 years in education.

Toffie married Dwain Duncan June 22, 1953 in Anson.

Toffie was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Duncan and Mark Duncan; and three grandchildren, Tony Duncan, Samantha Duncan and Kimberly Duncan.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
