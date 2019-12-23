|
Tom L. Agerton, Sr.
Newark - Tom L. Agerton, Sr of Tarrant County Texas and formerly of Stith and Noodle in Jones County was born March 19, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to Tom and Mary Agerton. He passed from this earth after several years of living with ALS which is also known as Lou Gherig's disease on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Being reared in Houston, Texas, Tom was involved in ballroom dancing, Future Farmers of America, and learning to play the guitar. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas with a degree in Agri-Business. While attending SHSU, Tom was inducted into the Sigma Chi fraternal organization. Upon graduation from college, he worked for The Houston Belt and Terminal Railway, Santa Fe Railway, Amtrak, and BNSF primarily as a locomotive engineer for 38 years. Tom was a member of The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
Tom met Joana Pryor one Easter Sunday and they went out the following Saturday night. Joana told Tom, "If you're looking for a wife, I'm not your girl because I'm not getting married." Tom must have done something right because 51 days later, they were married. She was a cattle woman and he was a horse man. They said they were just merging their operations. Tom loved his horses and riding with the Brown County Sheriff's Posse.
Proudly, Tom was father to T.L. Agerton, Jr (wife Michelle) of Houston, Justin Agerton (wife Amanda) of Trent and stepfather to Kyle Wasson (wife Christina) of Flower Mound. He was "Daddo" to seven grandchildren, Jaycee, Gracie, Bryson, C.J., Kash, Knox, and Kai.
Tom was always a prolific story teller never leaving out one detail. He had a great love for model railroading and music. He was an extremely kind person whose generosity was amazing.
To memorialize Tom, a service will be held at Starbuck Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Please consider a donation to The ALS Association Texas Chapter at web.alsa.org or to the Martin & Frances Lehnis Railroad Museum at 700 E Adams , Brownwood, TX 76801.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019