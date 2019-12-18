|
Tomasa Galvan
Anson - TOMASA GALVAN, 91, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Anson General Hospital. Services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Anson. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born December 29, 1927, in Seguin, Tomasa was the daughter of Dionicio and Julia (Garcia) Seballos. She worked as a CNA. She was married to Audencio Jesse Galvan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son (Fred Galvan), two daughters (Lupe Ortega and Jessica Galvan), seven brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include five sons, Benny Galvan of Abilene, David Galvan of Anson, Freddy Galvan of Abilene, Raul Galvan of Anson, Rocky Galvan of Dallas; two daughters, Mary Soliz of Abilene and Elisabeth Houghton of Rowlett; two sisters Mary Jimenez and Josephine Aguero.
Rosary will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Dec. 18, 2019