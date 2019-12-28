|
Tomasa R. Landeros
Abilene - Tomasa R. Landeros "Ama", 97, of Abilene passed away at her residence on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Poth, Texas on October 3, 1922 to Mauricio and Delfina (Contreras) Rocha.
Tomasa married Marcello Landeros on November 18, 1943 in Tamaulipas, Mexico. She loved to sing her praises to the Lord and was a very loving person to everyone she knew. Her favorite color was red and she loved her cafesito. You could always find her wearing her red lipstick with her Tabu perfume. She was also a Cursillista of Saint Vincent's Catholic Church in Abilene, Texas.
Tomasa is survived by her children Juan and his wife Maria Landeros of Abilene, Corina Martinez of Abilene, Marcello and his wife Josie of Tye, Tomasita and her husband Lee Richardson of Dallas, and Jesse and his Wife Maricruz Landeros of Abilene; 36 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren and a host of other family members.
Tomasa is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and children Juanita, Mauro, Elida, Rosalinda, RosaBlanca, Lydia Villalobos and Celso Noe.
Pall bearers will be Juan Christian Landeros, Victor Martinez, Jr., Johnny Ray Landeros, Joel Martinez, Ricky Jay Landeros, Fernando Martinez, and Pedro Martinez, Jr.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 6:00PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00AM at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Merkel officiated by Fr. Isador. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019