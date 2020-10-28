Tommy E. Milliorn
Abilene - Tommy E. Milliorn, age 84 of Abilene, TX was welcomed into arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Abilene, TX. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Friday, October 30th at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church located at 701 South Pioneer Drive, Abilene, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 31st at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. Burial will follow at Eula Cemetery in Callahan County. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Tommy was born in Oplin, TX to Walter Earl Milliorn and Linnie Olive Gwin Milliorn on December 26, 1935. He graduated from Eula High School. He married Ruth Ann Rogers Proffitt on December 3, 2004 in Abilene, TX. Tommy was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist church where he attended for many years.
Tommy moved to Abilene in 1966 to enter the real estate business. He owned and operated Milliorn Realty, which offered property management services and insurance. Tommy's true passion was Big Elm Cattle Company where he raised quality Brangus cattle. His most fulfilling time was serving on the Board of Directors of the West Texas Rehab Center where, in 2014, Tommy was honored with the Harry Holt "Good Neighbor" award. Tommy served in various positions (from member to president) of multiple organizations including The Abilene Board of Realtors, Abilene Home Builders Association, both State and National Association of Realtors, both State and National Cattle Associations, and Hill Country Brangus Breeders. He poured his heart and soul into the West Texas Brangus Breeders Association where, over the years, he filled most positions on the Board. Tommy served the Association as the Sales Chairman for many years.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Joe Milliorn and one sister, Betty Mae Gable.
Tommy is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Milliorn, his sister Wilma Johnson of Abilene, TX, his brother Clarence and wife Sue Milliorn of Eula, TX and one sister-in-law, Louise Milliorn of Abilene, TX. He is also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Carson, Vic Choate, Bob Helmers, Rodger Kennedy, Bobby Melson, Richard Milliorn, and Pete Welch. Honorary Pallbearers include Bill Morrison, Doug Ford, Chuck Erwin, Rafael Morales, Sammy Pierce and Gayland Townsend.
Memorials may be given to the West Texas Rehab Center or Disability Resources Inc. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Annie Morrison, his loving care giver from Visiting Angels, Dr. Victor Hudman, Encompass Rehab, and Hendrick Hospice.
