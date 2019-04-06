|
|
Tommy Evan (Scotty) Scott
Clyde - From the time of his birth in Callahan County on August 5, 1945, until he suddenly passed from this earth on April 4, 2019, Tommy Evan (Scotty) Scott, lived a life filled with the love of farming, ranching, stewardship of land, natures creatures, grasses and flowers and the love of his family and grandchildren. A visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Bailey Howard Funeral Home with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Staple 6 Barn, 8760 FM 604 South, Clyde with Chaplain Kathi Edwards officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kendrick Cemetery, Denton Valley with Military honors.
Scotty was born to Blanton and Evalyn Scott right as WWII was winding down and moved back to his first home behind the Denton Valley Store. At Denton Valley, he was surrounded by a large family of Scotts and McIntoshes that showered him with love and good food. A skinny kid most of his young life, Scotty was an early 'hand' on the Sunny Slope farm where his parents made the next move. A board was place on the back of the tractor seat allowing for him to plow the fields taking turns with his older brother Barton. During the early years, the family farmed cotton and Scotty was no stranger to hoeing rows of cotton and that perhaps remained at the top of the bucket list he was first to kick off and out.
A routine soon developed of working weekends and all summer on the farm. The drought of the '50s had hit the area hard and cotton turned to dry-land faming, sheep production, and catching minnows out of the series of tanks the family dug and nurtured. Even though the process was hot, a long day, and often just miserable, each of the siblings have fond memories of being together, eating rolled-bread, and the reward of delivery of a full days bounty.
In Clyde schools, Scotty played the regular sports of basketball, track and football. The coaches knew that even though the Scott boys would return weighing much less than their spring weight, both Scotty and Barton were dependable and would be to practice on time and expected to work as hard as possible. Both boys looked forward to the two-a-days that football had to offer since it was easier than the work at home which had now added in hay-hauling since they could toss bales and drive the tractor-trailer.
When it came time for college, Scotty had a desire to get away from home and ventured out to Sul Ross College to major in Agriculture Management. While there, he began a life-long romance with the Big Bend saying it was the only other place he wanted to live other than Callahan County. He also began in-depth work with woodworking, a hobby he loved and turned into an art-form later in life. His pieces are family treasures.
The Vietnam Conflict raged throughout college and upon graduation Scotty, undertook some additional graduate classes, prior to enlisting in the United States Navy. He served in the Vietnam Conflict in combat zones from the ships U.S.S. New Jersey and U.S.S. Oklahoma City stationed on the Eastern United States, Japan and Yokosuka.
Upon serving his tour of duty, he returned to farming and ranching in Clyde, eventually forming a partnership, with his brother Barton, Sunny Slope Farms. Over the next 45 years they expanded the acreage and scope of the agri-business. He was actively working the farm and ranch until the time of his death at the age of 73.
He has served on numerous committees and organizations in Callahan County as a founding member of the Clyde Jaycees, President of the Callahan County Coop, Director of the Callahan Emergency Medical Services.
He is survived by his son Matthew Scott and wife Alisha, grandsons, Max Weston Scott and Evan Scott. His step-sons Mark Freehling, Michael Oddie Freehling and wife Heidi, grandchildren Danielle Wong, Samuel Freehling and Natalie Freehling. His brother Max Barton Scott and Elnora; sister Ann Grace Pittman and David; and Miller Scott and Marian. His nephews and niece Tommy, wife Sonya; Tabb, wife DeeDee, Trey Barton Scott; Scott Rumage and Allen Townsend; LeAnn Bond, husband Walker; Odom Scott, wife Amanda; Jim Scott, wife Heather; and Blan Scott, wife Kaci. He is additionally survived by eleven great nieces and nephews; a large family of cousins, and a host of friends that have brought him great company and extreme joy throughout his life.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Callahan County EMS, Shane Lee and James Cole. Your outstanding service is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you plant a tree in Scotty's memory, contribute to the Callahan County EMS or to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 6, 2019