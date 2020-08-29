1/1
Tommy Hagler
1954 - 2020
Tommy Hagler

Abilene - Thomas Lavoy Hagler, 66, beloved husband, father, Papaw and friend, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.

A celebration of his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Church of Christ with longtime friend David Shero officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil 5701 277 S. in Abilene. Please follow the directions of funeral home staff in reference to occupancy for visitation and funeral.

Tommy was born July 2, 1954 in Abilene, Texas to Dean and Sonoma Hagler. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1972 and attended Abilene Christian University. He married Barbara Beasley on February 9, 2001.

Tommy began his career in the construction industry as a paint contractor alongside his father, Dean. He later became an estimator and general Superintendent working on many projects in Abilene and the surrounding Big Country. As a lifetime Abilenian, Tommy was very proud of his Abilene community and the projects he was a part of. He developed many close relationships with the contractors and local businesses he worked with. He was an active supporter of the Abilene Police Department, Potosi Volunteer Fire Department, and Ben Richey Boy's Ranch and Family Program.

Tommy was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing were his passions. He could talk fishing all day, every day, to anyone willing to listen. He enjoyed passing on his tips and tricks, although through his competitive nature, kept a few fishing secrets to himself. His favorite lake was O.H. Ivie and he knew every curve and the depth of each bend. Tommy was an original member of Abilene 35 Bass Club where he developed lifetime friendships. Through his intense knowledge of fishing, he started Hag's Tornado Bait in 2009 with his wife Barbie. He enjoyed sponsoring many fishermen and women in hopes they would land a sharelunker. Tommy also loved to hunt and shared his passion with military veterans by hosting hunts at his ranch, Hag's Hideout, for veterans to enjoy. Tommy once posted, "Please remember to ask for Him to look over those brave men and women that are protecting our freedoms."

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Sonoma Hagler. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbie; his daughters Courtney Foster of Fort Worth, DeAnn Starks and husband Ryan of Abilene and Candice Hagler of Bishop; his bonus daughters Dejah McCorkle and husband Glen, Jessica DeNigro and husband Patrick of Abilene and the absolute lights of his life- his 14 grandchildren; Carrli, Avery, Makayla, Grady, Tyler, Emma, Kaeli, Laini, Jace, Ava, Bailee, Cambry, Akane, Victoria and one great-granddaughter expected in January.

Active pallbearers are Avery Foster, Grady Starks, Ryan Starks, Patrick DeNigro, Tyler Talk and Darryl Roach. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Rios, Dale Blythe, James Hagler, Mike Schultz, Danny Blay and Jimmy Blay.

Memorials donations may be made to C.A.S.T. for kids (castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/107941-tommy-hagler-s-memorial), Abilene Police Officer's Association (paypal.me/abilenepoa) or Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the healthcare team and nurses of C7 at Hendrick Medical Center.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
