Tommy J. Brown
Hamlin - Tommy J. Brown, 74, passed away October 9, 2019, in Abilene. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Hamlin Church of Christ. Burial will be in Neinda Cemetery, directed by Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home Chapel.
Born November 11, 1944, Tommy was the son of the late J.E. and Alta (Poe) Brown. He married Ellen Gee on February 9, 1960, in Odessa. She passed away in 2008. He later married Barbara Tabb Ford on November 21, 2009, in Hamlin. Tommy worked as a longtime farmer, and he enjoyed farming at heart through retirement. He enjoyed "Tinkering" to improve things for the people he loved, and he loved to talk and make people laugh. Tommy was a member of the Hamlin Church of Christ.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ellen, and one brother, Don Poe Brown of Irving.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Brown; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jalyn Brown; one daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Travis Pritchard; four grandchildren, Trenon Pritchard, D. Jay and Johnna Rister, Shelbi and Steven Hamlett, and MaKayln Flint; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019