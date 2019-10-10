Services
Foster-Adams Funeral Home
505 Nw 5Th St
Hamlin, TX 79520
(325) 576-2602
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Foster-Adams Funeral Home
505 Nw 5Th St
Hamlin, TX 79520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamlin Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy J. Brown


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy J. Brown Obituary
Tommy J. Brown

Hamlin - Tommy J. Brown, 74, passed away October 9, 2019, in Abilene. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Hamlin Church of Christ. Burial will be in Neinda Cemetery, directed by Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home Chapel.

Born November 11, 1944, Tommy was the son of the late J.E. and Alta (Poe) Brown. He married Ellen Gee on February 9, 1960, in Odessa. She passed away in 2008. He later married Barbara Tabb Ford on November 21, 2009, in Hamlin. Tommy worked as a longtime farmer, and he enjoyed farming at heart through retirement. He enjoyed "Tinkering" to improve things for the people he loved, and he loved to talk and make people laugh. Tommy was a member of the Hamlin Church of Christ.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ellen, and one brother, Don Poe Brown of Irving.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Brown; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jalyn Brown; one daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Travis Pritchard; four grandchildren, Trenon Pritchard, D. Jay and Johnna Rister, Shelbi and Steven Hamlett, and MaKayln Flint; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Foster-Adams Funeral Home
Download Now