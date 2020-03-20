|
|
Tommy Leamy, Jr.
Abilene - Tommy Daniel Leamy, Jr., 41, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Tommy was born in Abilene on August 5, 1978 to Dan and Susan Ledbetter Leamy. He was a graduate of Cooper High School. Tommy was a fixture in the kitchen at Joe Allen's Bar-B-Q before going to Dallas to work in the telecommunications business, working with fiber optics and as a computer programmer and a switch tech. He was an avid car guy, working on and collecting cars. He enjoyed the breaking down and rebuilding of engines and the car itself.
Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents Johnny Ledbetter, Sam and Maxine Jamison, Tommy Leamy and Joy Kaml. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Susan Leamy of Abilene; sister Lesley Leamy-Robb and husband Todd of Abilene; daughter Mackenzie Singleton of Smyrna, Tennessee; grandmother June Ledbetter of Abilene and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020