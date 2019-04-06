Tony Papasan



Abilene - Tony Papasan, 64, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Graveside will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Dewey Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.



Tony was born on October 27, 1954 in Lawn, Texas to Jimmy Dale Papasan and Nadia D. Pentecost Papasan. He attended and graduated from Abilene High School in 1973. He worked for Overhead Door Co. for many years. He was a talented and intelligent man who seemed to know a little bit of everything about a little bit of everything, there wasn't much he couldnt figure out. And anything he did was done with quality & patience. He built many lifelong friendships and always enjoyed catching up with friends. He enjoyed racing, boxing & bull riding, was an amazing cook, could always give a good scare, & loved spending quality time with his children & grandchildren.



He left behind his mother, Nadia Pentecost Papasan, two sisters & a brother; a son, Brandon Papasan of Abilene; two daughters, Natasha Papasan of Abilene, and Jamie Papasan of Louisiana; and five grandchildren: Anthony, Brookelyn, Braylon, Carter, and Brandon;



And is preceded in death by his father Jimmy Dale Papasan.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 6, 2019