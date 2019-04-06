Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Dewey Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Papasan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Papasan


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tony Papasan Obituary
Tony Papasan

Abilene - Tony Papasan, 64, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Graveside will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Dewey Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.

Tony was born on October 27, 1954 in Lawn, Texas to Jimmy Dale Papasan and Nadia D. Pentecost Papasan. He attended and graduated from Abilene High School in 1973. He worked for Overhead Door Co. for many years. He was a talented and intelligent man who seemed to know a little bit of everything about a little bit of everything, there wasn't much he couldnt figure out. And anything he did was done with quality & patience. He built many lifelong friendships and always enjoyed catching up with friends. He enjoyed racing, boxing & bull riding, was an amazing cook, could always give a good scare, & loved spending quality time with his children & grandchildren.

He left behind his mother, Nadia Pentecost Papasan, two sisters & a brother; a son, Brandon Papasan of Abilene; two daughters, Natasha Papasan of Abilene, and Jamie Papasan of Louisiana; and five grandchildren: Anthony, Brookelyn, Braylon, Carter, and Brandon;

And is preceded in death by his father Jimmy Dale Papasan.

Online condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now