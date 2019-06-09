|
Tony Paul Farquharson
Abilene - Tony Paul Farquharson was born in Graham, Texas on July 27, 1956 to Guy & Doylene Farquharson. He lost his battle to cancer on April 22, 2019.
Tony worked his way through college as a carpenter and graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a Geology degree in 1984. He was a Texas State Licensed Geoscientist. Before moving to the Tyler area he lived in Abilene, Texas teaching for 14 years at the Taylor County Juvenile Justice Center. He worked from home as an independent geologist for the past 15 years. He drilled and/or generated roughly 75 oil/gas wells throughout his career.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sightseeing and traveling with the love of his life, his wife Meredith. His friends and family loved his sense of humor and his big heart knowing he would do anything for them. He was an enthusiastic fan of basketball and football of all levels: high school, college and pro. He has an extensive rock collection and would talk "rocks" to anyone and everyone.
Tony is survived by his wife, Meredith of Bullard, his parents, Guy & Doylene Farquharson of Graham, his son Jud (Kate) Poulter, three grandchildren Mason, Chase, and Sierra of Lewis Center, Ohio, mother-in-law Mary Jayne Innes, sister-in-law Marian (John) Zett, niece Michelle (Jared) Grove, nephew Joshua Zett and great nephew Jaden Grove all of Abilene.
He is preceded in death by his brother Joe Farquharson and Father-in-law Michael Innes.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 5410 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Community Foundation of Abilene for the Abilene Geological Society Scholarship Fund at PO Box 1001 Abilene, Texas 79604 or to the at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from June 9 to June 12, 2019