Tonya Barnhill



Merkel - Tonya Barnhill 58, passed away on October 7,2020, at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, Tx. She was born in Stamford, Texas on September 6, 1962, the daughter of James Harber and Milda Herndon.



Tonya graduated from Sweetwater High School, class of 1981. Following graduation she attended Angelo State University with a focus in physical education. Upon returning home she met her husband Dusty (L.B.) Barnhill, celebrating 36 years September 22of this year.Tonya was a loyal member of Beltway Park Church. She owned a daycare to spend time with her children until they were old enough to start school, at which point she became a special education teacher for 10+ years.



Tonya is survived by her beloved husband, Dusty (L.B.) Barnhill; her son Levi, his wife Mellissa, and their daughter Skylar of San Antonio; her son Kolby, his wife Taylor, and their son Layton of Abilene.



Tonya's personal interests were taking as many trips to the beach as possible, going camping, and spending as much time with family as possible.



A service of celebration will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Beltway Park South Campus.









