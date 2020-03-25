|
|
Traci Michele Lemons Abbe Noah
Abilene - Traci was born on February 14, 1973 in Morton, Texas to Al and Peggy Lemons. Traci grew up in White Deer, Texas and graduated from White deer High School in 1991. Upon graduation she moved to Abilene, Texas to attend McMurry University. She planted roots and made Abilene her permanent home. Traci began working at Abilene Regional Medical Center in 1998 where she remained until her death. Traci loved her children dearly. She was an avid volunteer and supporter of the youth sports programs, serving on multiple boards over the years. A proud Eagle Mom whose voice could be picked out of any crowd, even over the radio. Traci had a magnetic, charming, sassy nature that made her easy to love and impossible to ignore. Traci lived for her boys, family and her long list of friends. She enjoyed trips with her friends, being on the water, and reuniting with people at the White Deer Rodeo annually.
Traci is survived by her three boys: Evin Abbe, Aron Abbe, and Eric Abbe, all of Abilene, Tx, additional son Jammie Lockett of Arlington, TX; Parents Al and Peggy Lemons of White Deer, TX. Three sisters: Lesli Trumble of Pampa, TX, Kari Hayes and husband Truitt of Amarillo, TX and Cortni Angeley and husband Buck of Snyder, TX. Two nieces: Whitney Short and husband Don of Amarillo, TX, and Kiley Goldston of White Deer, TX. Five nephews: Brendan Hudspeth of Pampa, TX; Chandler Hayes and wife Haley of Amarillo, TX; Logan Hayes of Amarillo ,TX; Dyllan and Jaxon Angeley of Snyder, TX. Two great-nephews: Graysen and Brooks Short of Amarillo, TX. Also survived by: aunts, uncles, many cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Mason and Nell Lemons, and maternal grandparents, Veck and Lyla Haskell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials be made to the following charities:
Big Country Youth Football Assoc. 6625 Picadilly St., Abilene, TX 79606;
Hendricks Children's Home, 2758 Jeanette St., Abilene, TX, 79602;
Rise Church 517 N. Pioneer Dr., Abilene, TX79603;
The Upside Down Club of Abilene C/O "The Buddy Walk",1518 Elmwood Dr. 79605
Come and Go visitation will be Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020