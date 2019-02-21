|
|
Tracy Jan (Choate) Menefee
Abilene, TX
Tracy Jan (Choate) Menefee passed from this earth, surrounded by her loving husband, extended family and close friends Saturday, February 16, 2019. Tracy was a loving and caring wife, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by many. She was born March 10, 1978 in Abilene, Texas, to Mark and Daleta (Young) Choate. She grew up in Abilene, Texas, attending Abilene public schools and graduated from Cooper High School in 1996. Tracy was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and was featured in many performances while in public school and college. She attended Southern Methodist University, graduating cum laude with a B.S. in Fine Arts/Vocal Performance. After graduating, Tracy worked in Human Resources for several companies throughout the DFW area, completing her career at Atlantic Housing.
Tracy met the love of her life, Michael Menefee of Garland, Texas in 2003. The two were inseparable from the moment they met and were wed on July 30, 2007, in Costa Rica. Tracy and Mike had a very happy life traveling together, hosting friends in their home, playing with their precocious cats, and simply being together.
A celebration of Tracy's life will be held at Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Road, Frisco TX, 75033 on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00PM. Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents Elfreda Joan Overton and Eugene D. Mann of Abilene, Texas and Frances and Elby Choate of Abilene, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Michael Menefee, her parents Mark and Daleta Choate of Azle, Texas (formerly Abilene, Texas), her sister Tera Choate of Azle, Texas, niece Sydnee Stanley of Austin, Texas, sister Toni and her husband Nick Edwardson and nephews Lou and Simon Edwardson of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Additionally she is mourned by her father-in-law Truman Menefee of Plano, Texas, mother-in-law MaryBeth Walls of Garland, Texas, sister-in-law Debbie Marsh and nephew Noah Marsh, of Highland Village, Texas.
Donations may be made in Tracy's memory to Save The Children.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 21, 2019