Trilece Michelle Weyman
Sweetwater - Trilece Michelle Weyman, age 42, of Ovalo, Texas and formerly of Sweetwater passed away, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Mike Ensminger officiating. Graveside will be at 2:00 P.M. at Tecumseh Cemetery south of Abilene. A family and friend's visitation will be Friday from 5:30 until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Ben Callis, Ricky (Junior) Bishop III, Dana Sowell, David "PePaw" Sprayberry, David Allman and Coach Charles Parnell. Trilece was born May 20, 1978 in Dallas. She is a graduate of Sweetwater High School in 1996, graduate of Texas Tech University in 2000, and graduated and received her Master's Degree in Education in 2013 from Sul Ross University. Trilece was a Teacher and Coach for fifteen years and is currently employed by Taylor County Emergency Medical Services as a Paramedic. She has lived in the local area most of her life. Trilece is survived by her mother; Brenda Suggs and step-father; James "Buzz" Suggs of Sweetwater, her father; Robert S. Weyman, Sr. and step-mother; Jessica of Weatherford, Texas, brother; Robert Steven Weyman, Jr. and wife Mindy of San Angelo, nephews; Hayes and Holt Weyman of San Angelo, aunt; Jill Fleenor and husband Wayne of Louisville, Kentucky, cousins; Sloan Goldberg of Fairhope, Alabama, Jax Goldberg of Loiusville, Kentucky, Erica Hilliard and Kris Weyman both of Burleson, Texas and Jessie Weyman of Forth Worth, fiancé; James "Blue" Earley of Ovalo, Texas, step-children; Jayden and Jennah of Niagra, Wisconsin and her Taylor County E M S family. Trilece is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Arthur "Pete" and MaJaunta Jo Frymire, paternal grandparents; Harold and Shirley Weyman, uncle; Kenneth Frymire and a cousin Harold Weyman. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to; Taylor County EMS at taylorcountyems.com
or to one's favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
.