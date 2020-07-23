Troy Stephens



Winters - Troy Earl Roy Stephens, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



Troy was born September 3, 1931 to Cecil and Eula Stephens in Winters. He grew up and attended school in Winters, graduating from Winters High School in 1951. He married Ima Jean Merer on July 26, 1951 in Ballinger. He moved to Las Angeles, California in 1956 and worked as a tile contractor. They returned to Texas in 1993.



Troy is survived by three children: Davy Earl Roy Stephens and wife Joy of Princeton, TX, Shirley T Stephens of McKinney, and Karen Pylant and husband Rick of Mineola;; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.









