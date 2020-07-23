1/
Troy Stephens
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Stephens

Winters - Troy Earl Roy Stephens, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Troy was born September 3, 1931 to Cecil and Eula Stephens in Winters. He grew up and attended school in Winters, graduating from Winters High School in 1951. He married Ima Jean Merer on July 26, 1951 in Ballinger. He moved to Las Angeles, California in 1956 and worked as a tile contractor. They returned to Texas in 1993.

Troy is survived by three children: Davy Earl Roy Stephens and wife Joy of Princeton, TX, Shirley T Stephens of McKinney, and Karen Pylant and husband Rick of Mineola;; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winters Funeral Home
120 State St
Winters, TX 79567
(325) 754-4529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winters Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved