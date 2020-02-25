|
Ubaldo Ortiz
Winters - Mr. Ubaldo Ortiz, age 99, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by his children and wife.
He was born to Ramon and Petra Ortiz in Ovalle, Coahuila, Mexico on the 7th of January 1921. He was preceded in death by sons Juan Antonio Ortiz and Raymond Ortiz. Ubaldo is survived by his wife of 71 years Brigida Ortiz and their 6 children: Amanda Mata of Abilene, TX, Noe Ortiz of Kingman, KA, Antonio Ruperto Ortiz of Winters, TX, Lesvia Oneida Millican of Winters, TX, Onofre Ortiz of Winters, TX, and Omega Gehrels of Katy, TX; along with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As the quiet patriarch of the family, Ubaldo imparted his wisdom and kindness to all those that were lucky enough to have him in their lives. Although it may be unknown to all, Ubaldo was a consummate lover of celebrations that included music and dance. Ubaldo was also known for his tireless work ethic and ardent love of horses.
The rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Winters Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mt Carmel Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
"La Vida sin tropiezos no es Vida" "A life without stumbles is no life at all" Ubaldo Ortiz, April 2015
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020