|
|
Uletha Maxzine Jander
Clyde - Uletha Maxzine Jander, 78, of Clyde died Monday, September 16, 2019 in Abilene at Hendrick Hospice Care. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Uletha was born January 11, 1941 in Snyder to Alfred and Nollie (Cox) Huddleston. She attended school in Hermleigh and Clyde. She moved to Clyde from Hermleigh in 1956 and married Otto Rudolph Jander in Clyde on December 20, 1958. They owned and operated Jander's Automotive in Clyde for 30 years. She was a member of Cherry Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son Donny Jander and wife Angela of Clyde; daughter Carla Kelley and Ted Cathey of Clyde; two grandchildren, Dustin Kelley and wife Windy and Rylan Jander and two great grandchildren, Vincent and Samuel Kelley.
Uletha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Otto in 2017 and a sister.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 17, 2019