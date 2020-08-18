1/1
Valena Cox
1955 - 2020
Valena Cox

Abilene - Valena Ann (Bartel) Cox passed away Saturday, August 16, 2020 in Abilene at age 64. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00am in the sanctuary of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Bro. Stan Alcorn officiating, services are entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, from 6 to 8pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.

Valena was born November 26, 1955 in Dallas, Tx. To Zane and Anita (McCurdy) Bartel. She attended high school in Alvin and then went to Sam Houston state for her undergraduates, she then went to Baylor where she graduated with her Master's in Business.

Valena was a schoolteacher for over thirty years and taught in Hillsboro, Trent, and retired in Farmersville. She was the One act play director for eighteen years while teaching. Her love for the theater reached beyond the school classroom, she supported and was involved in Acting and Directing at the Abilene Community Theatre in her spare time.

She joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1979 and always stayed in close touch with her sorority sisters. She was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and active in the Lydia Sunday school class. Where she found her strength to carry on from the close friendships she had made in the class.

Her greatest accomplishment was being Nana to her two grandchildren. She enjoyed watching plays, selling tickets at the Paramount Theater, going to museums, traveling with her Aunt Debbie Ives, and spending time with her family.

Valena leaves behind her daughter, Tammy Fanning and her husband Matt of Buffalo Gap; parents Zane and Anita Bartel of Lufkin; brothers, Rick Bartel and wife Mary Dee of Austin, Dennis Bartel and wife Tammy of Pasadena, Kevin Bartel and wife Mary of League City, and Kim Bartel and wife Julie of Lufkin; and her beloved grandchildren Brenna and Calvin, along with numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.

She was preceded in death by son Joe Daniel Cox.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Paramount Theater, 352 Cypress St, Abilene, Texas, 79601.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola
502 Kent Ave.
Tuscola, TX 79562
325-554-7404
