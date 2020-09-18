Vanessa Stewart
Snyder - Vanessa Lynn "Nessa" Stewart, age 52, passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 am at Miller Family Funeral Home Chapel 200 E. 37th Street Snyder, Texas 79549, with Dr. Tommy Culwell officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oran Cemetery, Oran, TX under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stewart was born on September 26th, 1967 in New Orleans, Louisiana (Jefferson Parish) to Nick and Elnor Ruth (Burns) Garrison. She married Joe Stewart on June 22, 1985 in Mineral Wells, TX.
She is survived by;
Husband, Joe Stewart of Snyder, TX;
Daughter, Whitney Stewart of Snyder, TX;
Son, Jeffrey Stewart of Snyder, TX;
Sister, Diana Mitchell and husband Nathan of Hamby, TX;
3 Nieces, Menden McClintock of Abilene, TX, Fallyn Sahadat of CA and Meisha Mitchell of Hamby, TX;
Close Friend, Michelle Spencer of Snyder, TX;
Nephew, Harley Lee of Clyde, TX
and Family Dog, Mason Monroe.
She was preceded in death by Parents, Nick and Elnor Ruth (Burns) Garrison; Sister, Kim Frie and Brother, Randy Garrison.
