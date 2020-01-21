|
|
Van Wesley Sedberry
Rule, Texas - Van Wesley Sedberry passed away January 16th at his home in Rule, Texas. He was born in Haskell, Texas February 6, 1948 to Morris and Ola M. Sedberry.
He graduated from Rule High School in 1966 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business with a Major in Finance from Texas Tech University in 1970.
He was a good neighbor and friend to many. He enjoyed helping those in his community. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Ola M. Sedberry, his brother, Danny Sedberry and his daughter Deborah Sedberry Ivey.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan and her husband, Chris Toponce of Abilene. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Stormie and her husband, Tony Lee, and grandsons, Ethan Toponce, and Riley Ivey.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30. May Van's soul rest in peace and his spirit be renewed in the house of the Lord.
Memorial donations in honor of Van may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601 or , P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Online condolences may be made at haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020