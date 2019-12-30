|
|
Velda Ballard Howard
Abilene - Velda Ballard Howard, 86, of Abilene passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born November 17, 1933 in Shep, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elmwood West United Methodist Church in Abilene, Texas. Burial will follow at Shep Cemetery in Shep, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Albany Ballard and one sister Linda Kay Ballard.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carl Howard of Abilene; one sister: Melba Boyd and husband Charles of Shep, Texas; two sons: Larry Howard and wife Kathy of Abilene and Scott Howard and wife Teresa of Clyde; four grandchildren: Zachariah Howard and wife Angela of Atlanta, Georgia, Blake Howard and wife Mindy of Clyde, Texas, Brooke Howard of Abilene, and Devon McNeal and husband Kevin of Cypress, Texas; five great grandchildren: Joseph and Grace Howard of Atlanta, Georgia, Emmy Kate, Eli and Easton Howard of Clyde, Texas and Jordi McNeal of Cypress, Texas.
Velda graduated from Blackwell High School in 1951. She was active in many organizations including editor of the school yearbook, assistant editor of the school newspaper and FHA. She played basketball in high school and continued to be an avid follower of women's college basketball.
Velda served as the administrator at Shady Oaks Nursing Home in Abilene, Texas for 25 years. After retirement she volunteered at Ben Richey Boys Home for several years.
She was a member of Elmwood United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Elmwood West United Methodist Church, Abilene Boys Ranch or a .
To leave condolences or memories for the Howard family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019