Velma Barfield
Abilene - Velma Lucille Barfield (nee Scoggin) passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 97 years old. She was born on November 23, 1921 at home in Tarrant County, Texas to John Denton and Annie Bell Scoggin (nee Cole) of Buffalo Gap, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Beach (Michael) and son, J.A. "Smokey" Barfield (Terresa), seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and her brother, Charles Scoggin (Helen). She is preceded in death by her husband, R.A. "Dock" Barfield, son Michael Barfield, brothers and sisters Reuben Scoggin, Stella Craft, J.D. Scoggin, Alline Johnson and one grandson.
Velma grew up a child of the Great Depression. She worked in the cotton fields of Texas along with her brothers and sisters. Velma excelled in school and became a voracious reader. She won awards for penmanship, a lost art of yesteryear. Throughout her life, she especially loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She grew up loving to cook and became a master of Southern comfort food. Her family lived for the homemade fruit cobblers that she so effortlessly put together.
Velma was a war bride. She married Dock Barfield in 1941. Her first child, Patricia, was born while Dock was serving with the Texas 36th Infantry Division in Europe in World War II. Velma, like many women of her time, maintained the home front and family while Dock served our country. Dock and Velma went on to have two sons, Smokey and Michael. As her family grew, Velma was ahead of her time, a true Renaissance women. At a time when many mothers did not work, Velma did seek employment outside the home to assist with providing family necessities and some extra things as well. She was a very intelligent woman to whom education was very important.
When Velma's husband passed away in 1979, she continued to thrive both spiritually and professionally. In Velma's later years, she dedicated much of her life to spiritual growth and benevolence. She sought to assist those less fortunate than herself. She was a woman of great faith and she loved the Lord. Velma was a giver and a caretaker. She faithfully sat by her youngest son's side day after day while he suffered and passed away from brain cancer.
Eventually, Velma suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and relocated to St. Louis, Missouri to spend her remaining years. Although she rooted for the St. Louis Cardinals, she never lost her love for the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. Anyone who met Velma soon learned of her love for the great State of Texas. Velma maintained an excellent sense of humor all her life, except when it came to playing games. She liked to win.
She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visitation on Thursday, July 11, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by services at 2:00 p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy 277 South in Abilene, Texas. Interment follows at Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 10, 2019