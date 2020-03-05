Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
7457 W. Lake Road
Abilene, TX
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
701 South Pioneer Drive
Abilene, TX
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church
701 South Pioneer Drive
Abilene, TX
Velma Dorislene "Doris" Gragg


1936 - 2020
Velma Dorislene "Doris" Gragg

Abilene - Velma Dorislene "Doris" Gragg, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.

Born in Seagraves, Texas on March 18, 1936, Doris was the daughter of the late William Desi and Oneta (Duncan) Batteas. She was a graduate of Roby High School where she was on the 1954 State Basketball Championship Runner-up Team. Doris married Kenneth James Gragg in 1958. She was a homemaker and in 1972 moved to Abilene where she was church secretary for Elmwood Baptist Church for ten years. She was a great cook and made the best fried chicken. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and time spent with them. Doris later became a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in 1993.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

Doris is survived by her husband Kenneth James Gragg, son Gary Gragg and his wife Kristie, and daughter Penny Ellis and her husband Kenneth all of Abilene. Survivors also include a brother Linton Batteas and his wife Gail of Cisco, Texas; two sisters, Alene Ebeling of Plainview, Texas and Darlene Batteas Cozby of Abilene; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Doris will be in state for viewing from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 701 South Pioneer Drive. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Sanctuary of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church with John Whitten officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rhett Saunders, Colton Gragg, Parker Gragg and Cody Ellis. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubert Meadows, Burt de la Vega, Ronnie Briehn and Dave Takacs.

The family expresses special thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care, Silver Spring Nursing Home, and Visiting Angels.

The family suggests memorials may be made in Doris' name to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Building Fund, 701 South Pioneer Drive, Abilene, Texas 79605.

Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
