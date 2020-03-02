|
Velva Jo Smith
Abilene - Velva Jo Smith, 85, of Abilene, gently passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Her Celebration of Life service will be at the Hillcrest Church of Christ on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be at the Monahans Memorial Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. the same day.
Velva Jo was born on September 17, 1934 to Pauline and Millard Weed in Lubbock, Texas. She was a proud graduate of the Class of '53 from Monahans High School. In June of that year, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Smith. Together they had three children, Teresa Lynn, Glenn Allen and Branda Jo.
Velva Jo had a sharp mind for numbers which she used in her work as a bank teller. She had an open heart for people and service that made her a treasure at MHS as the school secretary until her retirement. She loved loudly and completely, never met a stranger and always had arms of comfort for those in need or in pain. She was joy in a small package with bright jewelry and chocolate and gave the best hugs. She was known to ride a dirt bike, shop with Olympic level talent, travel and loyally cheer on her Cowboys and Rangers no matter how the season went. She was a warrior for her family and her faith, and she loved her country. A consummate hostess, she loved company and entertaining and made sure everyone who passed through her door had a cup of coffee or a Dr. Pepper and a little something sweet.
Velva Jo was preceded in death by her daughter, Branda Jo Smith, her husband, Donald Smith and her parents, Pauline and Millard Weed. She is survived by her brother, Gary Weed of Del Rio; her daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Lowell Johnston of Abilene; son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Lorri Smith of Tyler, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Christian Service Center in Abilene or to www.garysinisefoundation.org.
