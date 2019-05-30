|
|
Vera Doris Bradshaw
Abilene - Vera Doris Bradshaw, 95, entered into eternal peace with Jesus on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in her home in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was in the care of Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Vera Doris Bradshaw was born in Winters, Texas on October 31, 1923 to the late James Yancy and Mary Ethel Pearce. She grew up on the family farm in the small town of Bradshaw, Texas. She was a graduate of Bradshaw High School. Along with the importance of school came Doris's overwhelming interest in extracurricular activities which included baseball, tennis, volleyball and her favorite, basketball. Every Sunday after church, family and friends would gather at the family farm and play volleyball. Doris got her first full time job in 1949 at Sears and Roebuck where she worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper. She was a kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others. She lived in Gorman, Texas with her dearest companion and pet, Ladybug. April 2018 they both moved to Wichita Falls, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Willie "Bill" Bradshaw. She and Bill enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and hunting. Doris enjoyed cooking for the many oilfield hands that worked for Bill. They knew she always had food prepared and on the table. She baked the best chocolate meringue pies ever.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bruce, Orville, Bob and Vernon Pearce and sister, Bessie Buchanan, stepsons, Billy Dan, Carl Sr., Jack and Bobby Bradshaw, grandsons, Scott, Kevin, Charles Wayne, Carl Jr., and James Daniel Bradshaw and great grandson, Chad Allen Bradshaw.
She leaves behind loving memories to be cherished by step son Ronnie Bradshaw and wife Barbara of Abilene, Texas and 4 adorning nieces, 1 nephew, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren.
Service will be held Thursday afternoon at 2:00 PM on May 30, 2019 at Higginbotham Funeral Home at 219 W Roberts St in Gorman, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 30, 2019