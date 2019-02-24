|
Vera Lee Alexander
Irving, TX
Vera Lee Alexander, 94, of Irving, formerly of Abilene, died Friday, February 15, 2019 in Bedford. Born June 12, 1924 in Haskell County, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Schwartz and Hertha Marie Jeager Schwartz. During World War II, she was one of the famous "Rosie the Riveter" women supporting the war effort. Vera moved to Abilene in 1952 and worked as an LVN at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene for many years. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ and also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In 2011 she moved to the Irving area to be near her daughter.
She is preceded in death by husband, Clyde Alexander; brothers, J. C. Schwartz and wife Pearl, and Cecil Raymond Schwartz and wife Etheline. Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Kay Martin of Irving; grandchildren, James Randall Glassburn of Irving, Alicia Lynn Johnson of Big Spring, and Jeffrey Martin of Dallas; great grandson, Elvis Johnson, IV; nieces, Althea Wood of Hobbs, NM, Lanette Callaway of Snyder, and Marilyn Lockhart of Rowlett.
Burial will be in the Haskell Cemetery. Services are pending.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019